RUSHVILLE - Mrs. Alspaugh’s 8th grade students had the pleasure of meeting with several members of the RCHS Key club including Gracie Pharis, Alyssa Richey, Chelsey Boyer, and Araceli Leon.
The Key Club members gifted the 8th graders with a hygiene pack filled with all of the essentials needed for good personal hygiene as they enter high school in the fall.
Additionally, the Key Club members discussed many aspects of interest about the high school such as the following: red and black days; class selection; Varsity Scholars; summer school; SRT; WCC; extracurricular activities; lunches; and mentors.
According to Benjamin Rush Middle School Principal Mark Scheidler, the representatives of Key Club did an excellent job giving advice and stressing the importance of character as the middle school students begin their high school careers. Their efforts were very appreciated by all of the 8th graders.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.