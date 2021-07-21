MARTIN, Tenn. – Kiara Kristine Nobbe, Greensburg, was among students who received degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement ceremonies held May 7 and May 8, 2021. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin hosted four in-person commencements to promote safety for graduates and their families while recognizing the class of spring 2021’s accomplishments. Each commencement was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube for those unable to attend.
