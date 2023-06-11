RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success enjoyed its second strong week of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) programming as they welcomed Nine13sports and their Mobile Bike Lab to the Osgood Trails for the June session of Kids Building Bikes Camp.
Six campers from across Southeastern Indiana spent four days learning about the history, safety, mechanics, and techniques of bicycles, and subsequently applied their acquired knowledge by assembling and riding their own bikes.
Attendees were given the opportunity to learn from, and work alongside, the staff of Nine13sports to construct their own bicycles from custom kits. From learning about the invention of the bicycle to changing tires and installing parts, campers received comprehensive hands-on instruction regarding the safe operation and proper maintenance of a bicycle.
Campers learned essential skills in tool safety, bicycle repair and part installation, proper tool and equipment use, and the importance of the bike in influencing the history of transportation. On top of this, campers were able to ride their bikes after assembly on the last day of camp.
Incoming eighth-grade student at South Ripley Junior High School Max Morack loved building his own bike.
“By putting together your own bike, you can learn problem-solving skills and how to take care of something that belongs to you,” Morack said. “Being able to fix your own bike lets you save money and time on repairs.”
After building and riding their bikes, students were able to keep them, as rewards and fulfilling reminders of the hard-work they accomplished and valuable life-skills they cultivated.
In addition to the technical STREAM concepts involved, campers developed many soft-skills as well, including, the ability to diagnose and solve problems, the ability to apply instruction to practical situations, time-management, adaptability, self-confidence, and independence. These skills reach far beyond maintaining their bicycles, as they are each important for success in their future careers and personal endeavors.
“Learning to appreciate working with your hands, and how gratifying it can be to produce and maintain something that you personally built, builds confidence and gives you skills you can use in the real world,” said Matty Bennett, Director of Kids Building Bikes. “It’s about more than bikes, building friendships, relationships, problem-solving…those are all employability skills.”
For additional information about this summer camp, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
For questions regarding A Summer of STREAM, contact the Director of Genesis, Clarice Patterson, by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.