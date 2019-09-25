Kids' Closet event will be held Monday

GREENSBURG – The Kids’ Closet of Decatur County will soon be holding another event for local residents.
Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization located in Greensburg. It was founded in 2012 to provide clothes to local children in need.
The fall Kids’ Closet event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30) at the Greensburg Learning Center.
The event is for Decatur County students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
Children must be accompanied by an adult whether that be a parent or guardian, family friend, babysitter, or neighbor.
Kids’ Closet does not request income information.
Co-founder Jerry Abplanalp spoke about what they’ll specifically be giving away at the event and just how important it is.
“We’re going to start giving away fall clothes,” Abplanalp said. “That includes boots, gloves, scarves, jackets and socks. This is an important giveaway. It gets them ready for the fall and the winter.”
Abplanalp said they’ve had anywhere from 150 to 200 people attend previous events.
In July, in order to help students prepare for the upcoming school year, they gave clothes away to more than 300 students. It was the seventh annual Kids’ Closet back to school event.
More specifically, 328 children were given approximately 3,200 items of clothing. It was the first time the local Kids’ Closet exceeded the 300 mark. Also, 159 families attended the event including 86 repeat families and 73 new families. Similarly, there were 201 repeat children who attended the event as well as 127 new children who were given new clothes.
History
As previously reported by the Daily News, the first ever event for the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County was held in 2012. Seven years later it’s as big as it’s ever been, according to retired teacher and Kids’ Closet founder Sue Abplanalp. Their first event was held in the basement of First Christian Church and approximately 100 students were given clothing items.
With the help of her husband and co-founder, Jerry, as well as volunteers, the non-profit organization has provided thousands of new and used clothing items and shoes to Decatur County children over the years.
Each year, they host four events and now serve between 800 and 1,000 students annually.
Sue Abplanalp has said previously she realized first-hand that self-confidence plays a key role in a child’s performance in school, mentioning that new clothes can boost that self-confidence.
For more information about the Kids’ Closet, visit www.kcodc.org or their Facebook page “Kids’ Closet of Decatur County.”
