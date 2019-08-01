GREENSBURG — The Kids’ Closet of Decatur County assisted more than 300 children earlier this week by providing them with new clothing items just in time for the new school year.
Families lined up around the Greensburg Learning Center Tuesday evening for the seventh annual Kids’ Closet of Decatur County back to school event.
All Decatur County students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade were welcome to attend Tuesday's event.
The local nonprofit was founded by former teacher Sue Abplanalp and her husband, Jerry.
The Abplanalps have previously spoken about the importance of the event, citing how crucial self-confidence is in a child’s performance in school.
They, along with volunteers and sponsors, are doing their part in making sure local students can walk into school with the utmost confidence.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the first ever event for the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County was held in 2012 in the basement of First Christian Church. Approximately 100 students were given clothing items.
Representatives from the Kids’ Closet recently told the Daily News the event is now as big as it has ever been.
That proved to be true Tuesday when 328 children were given approximately 3,200 items of clothing. It was the first time the local Kids’ Closet exceeded the 300 mark.
The Kids’ Closet of Decatur hosts four events per year and usually provides clothing items to anywhere from 800 to 1,000 children, on average.
This time around, 159 families attended the event including 86 repeat families and 73 new families. Similarly, there were 201 repeat children who attended the event as well as 127 new children who were given new clothes.
“It went great,” Jerry Abplanalp said. “It was one of the best we’ve ever had. The people were great. We probably gave away $20,000 worth of clothes.”
Abplanalp also spoke about exceeding the 300 mark for the first time in the event’s history.
“We’ve never passed that 300 number before,” Abplanalp said. “People were very appreciative.”
Though the event started at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Abplanalp said people began lining up an hour and a half prior.
The Abplanalps also took the time to thank those who helped in the event’s success.
“We want to give a special thanks to all of the sponsors and volunteers for making this possible,” Abplanalp said. “This event was the big one. It’s the back to school event, and we now have a variety of shoppers from both school districts in Decatur County.”
For more information about the Kids’ Closet, visit www.kcodc.org or their Facebook page “Kids’ Closet of Decatur County.”
