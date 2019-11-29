Kids' Closet gives away $11,000 worth of clothing

GREENSBURG – The Kids’ Closet of Decatur County recently provided 203 local children with winter clothing items.
According to co-founder Jerry Abplanalp, 81 families, including 14 new and 67 repeat, attended the event. There were also 20 children who attended for the first time and 183 repeat children.
Abplanalp said they gave away approximately 90 to 120 pairs of gloves and hats, 75 to 100 pairs of boots, and various articles of new and used clothes.
In total, Abplanalp said they gave away approximately $11,000 worth of clothes this time around.
“It all went very well, even with the bad weather,” Abplanalp said. “We gave away a lot of really nice clothes. People seemed very appreciative. We had a lot stop by and say thank you.”
Abplanalp also thanked the large number of volunteers that made the event possible.
“We had probably 50 to 60 volunteers,” he said. “I can’t stress enough that we couldn’t do this without them. It wouldn’t be possible.”
During their fall event now close to two months ago, 154 children received clothes, 87 total families attended, 14 new families attended, there were 73 repeat families, 20 children received clothes from the organization for the first time, and there were 134 repeat children who visited the Kids’ Closet.
In total, they gave away approximately $8,000 worth of clothing items at that time.
In July, they held their biggest event of the year. In order to help students prepare for the upcoming school year, they gave clothes away to more than 300 students. It was the seventh annual Kids’ Closet back to school event.
At that event, 328 children were given approximately 3,200 items of clothing.
“We appreciate all the community donations, whether it’s through donation, volunteering or just spreading the word,” Abplanalp said.
The next Kids’ Closet event will be held March 2.
History
As previously reported by the Daily News, the first event for the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County was held in 2012. Seven years later it’s as big as it’s ever been, according to retired teacher and Kids’ Closet founder Sue Abplanalp. Their first event was held in the basement of First Christian Church and approximately 100 students were given clothing items.
With the help of her husband and co-founder, Jerry, as well as volunteers, the non-profit organization has provided thousands of new and used clothing items and shoes to Decatur County children over the years.
Each year, they host four events and now serve between 800 and 1,000 students annually.
Sue Abplanalp has said previously she realized first-hand that self-confidence plays a key role in a child’s performance in school, mentioning that new clothes can boost that self-confidence.
For more information about the Kids’ Closet, visit www.kcodc.org or their Facebook page “Kids’ Closet of Decatur County.”
