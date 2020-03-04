Kids' Closet helps families during spring event

GREENSBURG — The Kids’ Closet of Decatur County hosted their spring event Monday.
According to co-founder Jerry Abplanalp, 109 kids received clothing items, there were 48 repeat families, and four new families who visited.
“We had a very responsive crowd,” Abplanalp said. “A lot of people came up and said thank you and were appreciative. We gave away a lot of nice clothes.”
During this school year, the local Kids’ Closet has given away thousands of dollars in clothing to students in Decatur County.
During their winter opening, Abplanalp said 81 families, including 14 new and 67 repeat, attended the event. There were also 20 children who attended for the first time and 183 repeat children. In total, Abplanalp said they gave away approximately $11,000 worth of clothes.
During their fall event in September 2019, 154 children received clothes, 87 total families attended including 14 new families and 73 repeat families, 20 children received clothes from the organization for the first time, and there were 134 repeat children who visited the Kids’ Closet.In total, they gave away approximately $8,000 worth of clothing items for that fall event.
Abplanalp said they received various anonymous messages from those who attended the event. One which said, “It [Kids’ Closet] means my kids have nice clothes when I don’t have the budget to stretch it. My daughter feels so special.”
Another message read, “My kids appreciate Kids’ Closet. My kids feel confident in their new clothes.”
The Kids’ Closet will host their Back to School event this summer.
All Decatur County students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to attend. All children must be accompanied by an adult, though that adult need not be a parent or guardian. A family friend, babysitter, or neighbor could also bring children to receive clothing. No income information is requested.
History
The first event for the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County was held in 2012. Seven years later, it’s as big as it’s ever been, according to retired teacher and Kids’ Closet founder Sue Abplanalp.
Their first event was held in the basement of First Christian Church and approximately 100 students were given clothing items.
With the help of her husband and co-founder, Jerry, as well as volunteers, the non-profit organization has provided thousands of new and used clothing items and shoes to Decatur County children over the years.
Each year, they host four events and now serve between 800 and 1,000 students annually.
Sue Abplanalp has said previously she realized first-hand that self-confidence plays a key role in a child’s performance in school, mentioning that new clothes can boost that self-confidence.
For more information about the Kids’ Closet, visit www.kcodc.org or their Facebook page “Kids’ Closet of Decatur County.”
