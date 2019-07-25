Kids' Closet hosting back-to-school event

GREENSBURG – The Kids’ Closet of Decatur County will host their annual back to school event next week.
The event will run from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Greensburg Learning Center.
The first ever event for the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County was held in 2012, and seven years later it’s as big as it’s ever been, according to retired teacher and local Kids’ Closet founder Sue Abplanalp. Their first event was held in the basement of First Christian Church and approximately 100 students were given clothing items.
With the help of her husband and co-founder, Jerry, as well as volunteers, the non-profit organization has provided thousands of new and used clothing items and shoes to Decatur County children over the years.
Each year, they host four events and now serve between 800-1,000 students annually.
All Decatur County students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to attend Tuesday's event.
All children must be accompanied by an adult, though that adult need not be a parent or guardian. A family friend, babysitter, or neighbor could also bring children to receive clothing. No income information is requested.
According to their history, Abplanalp explained that she realized first-hand that self-confidence plays a key role in a child’s performance in school.
“If you ever see a child that feels good about themselves when they put on new clothes, you’ll see why our theme is to help these students feel good about themselves,” Abplanalp said.
She said she realized that children in lower income families may be “looked down upon because they do not have the nicest things in life.”
“We give 10 to 12 articles of clothing per student, and we are expecting a large crowd Tuesday due to school being back in session soon,” Abplanalp said.
Just as they say at the Kids’ Closet, all it might take to give students the confidence they need is a nice shirt, a cool pair of jeans and a new pair of shoes.
“We do this because we care about the students and how they feel about themselves,” Abplanalp said.
For more information about the Kids’ Closet, visit www.kcodc.org or their Facebook page “Kids’ Closet of Decatur County.”
