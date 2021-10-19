GREENSBURG — Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is a non-profit organization that gives local children in preschool to 8th grade an opportunity to choose a nice outfit, a warm coat and some shoes for the chilly winds of fall for free.
The next Kids’ Closet event is from 3 to 7 p.m. today (Tuesday, October 19) and Wednesday, October 20, and is by appointment only. No walk-ins will be served.
To schedule a visit, go to www.signup.com/go/qSKMVYK. Review the options listed and choose the available time slots; 20 minute time slots are available both days.
This clothing give-away is for Decatur County children. When they arrive at the Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, they must be accompanied by an adult and have proof of Decatur County residency by bringing either a driver’s license or a utility bill.
Each child will be able to “shop the racks” for for new or gently used items, a package of underwear, a package of socks, and a pair of shoes.
History
In early 2011, the Daily News featured an article about the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County, founded in the basement of First Christian Church by former teacher Sue Abplanalp and a group of generous volunteers. Abplanalp’s dream was to provide new and gently-used clothing to local children for free so the children would be able to feel the self-confidence boost that comes with new clothes.
Since its founding, Kids’ Closet has helped hundreds of local children and distributed thousands of clothing items. With four openings a year, local children can receive clothing for each season and parents are able to see a very welcome break for their checkbooks with the money saved. Kids’ Closet has grown steadily since it began and had to move to the gymnasium at City Hall this year.
Over 60 percent of the children in Decatur County receive free or reduced lunches, a statistic that shows a great local need. Children whose parents may not have been able to afford to buy new clothes still get to head to school this week looking and feeling good in their new outfits.
Abplanalp taught kindergarten for many years and saw the need for clothing in children of low-income families.
“I saw them mistreated and teased because they always wore hand-me-downs and I thought, ‘You know, I think that’s what I want to do when I retire is help those families find clothes for their kids.’ So when I retired, I found Bonnie Fischer,” Abplanalp said.
The two women rounded up a few volunteers and started the first Kids’ Closet in the basement of First Christian Church in 2012. They provided 100 children with an amazing volume of new clothing, all from donations from local businesses and from shopping trips of their own.
The success of the event surprised and delighted them, and they’ve been forced to move twice now because of the simple lack of space such a community supported effort required. The organization found a permanent name (Kids’ Closet of Decatur County), applied for their 501c(3) not-for-profit status, and the rest is history.
Safety
Pandemic protocols will be observed; adults and children will be asked to wear a mask and to socially distance themselves from others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.