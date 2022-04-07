GREENSBURG — The Kids' Closet of Decatur County was "open" Monday and Tuesday at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue, and as has been the case for several years the volunteers involved helped several local families provide for their children.
According to organizers, approximately 200 children from at least 150 families received new or gently used clothing items, a package of underwear, a package of socks, and a pair of shoes.
Kids’ Closet of Decatur County is a non-profit organization that gives local children in preschool to 8th grade an opportunity to choose a nice outfit, a warm coat and some shoes for the chilly winds of fall for free.
This clothing give-away is for Decatur County children. When they arrive at the Learning Center they must be accompanied by an adult who must have proof of Decatur County residency such as either a driver’s license or a utility bill.
Each child is given the opportunity to “shop the racks” to help complete their wardrobe for the coming spring and summer.
History
In early 2011, the Daily News featured an article about the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County, founded in the basement of First Christian Church by former teacher Sue Abplanalp and a group of generous volunteers. Abplanalp’s dream was to provide new and gently-used clothing to local children for free so the children would be able to feel the self-confidence boost that comes with new clothes.
Since its founding, Kids’ Closet has helped hundreds of local children and distributed thousands of clothing items. With four openings a year, local children can receive clothing for each season and parents are able to see a very welcome break for their checkbooks with the money saved.
Abplanalp taught kindergarten for many years and saw the need for clothing in children of low-income families.
“I saw them mistreated and teased because they always wore hand-me-downs and I thought, ‘You know, I think that’s what I want to do when I retire is help those families find clothes for their kids.’ So when I retired, I found Bonnie Fischer,” Abplanalp previously stated.
The two women rounded up a few volunteers and started the first Kids’ Closet in the basement of First Christian Church in 2012. They provided 100 children with new clothing, all from donations from local businesses and from shopping trips of their own.
The success of the event surprised and delighted them, and they’ve been forced to move twice now because of the simple lack of space such a community supported effort required. The organization found a permanent name (Kids’ Closet of Decatur County), applied for their 501c(3) not-for-profit status, and the rest is history.
Organizers offered their thanks to all who helped make the recent Kids' Closet opening possible and noted that those who visited the Learning Center expressed their appreciation for the items they received.
A date for the next Kids' Closet opening has not yet been released.
