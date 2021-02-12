GREENSBURG — Kids Closet of Decatur County will be open March 3 and 4 with appointments taken from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Preregistration is necessary and available at 812-621-0158 or by visiting www.signup.com/go/JFQrJMd.
To accommodate CDC protocols, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed and preregistering for an appointment is necessary.
Kids Closet founder Sue Abplanalp talked about the changes Closet organizers have made to stay relevant through the pandemic.
“It was scary to change, but we had to because of COVID-19,” she said.
According to Abplanalp, openings in the past saw sometimes nearly 200 kids lined up outside the Learning Center’s gymnasium doors waiting their turn to shop.
“I have always worried about them standing in the cold while they wait,” she said. “When we do it by appointment only, they don’t have to wait in the cold, plus we get a chance to meet the families one on one.”
“It’s just better for everyone this way,” she added.
Each family is asked to bring only the child or children being that will be “shopping” with them.
“When there are so many little ones running around in here, it makes it hard,” Abplanalp said. “With the noise and the chaos gone, it’s a better chance for them to shop.”
“We have such good luck with our volunteers. They’re all from churches. I really believe this is God-led,” she said.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, and proof of Decatur County residency (drivers license, recent utility bill, etc.) is required if they are a first time shopper.
Kids Closet Secretary Katelin Kruthaupt told the Daily News, “We are working on a transition from personal emails to an organization email for a much smoother process of spreading information than we had before, and we are expanding and adding pre-kindergarten now.”
Abplanalp said the Decatur County community has always been supportive of Kids Closet and that she very much appreciates that support.
