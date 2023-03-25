GREENSBURG — Kids’ Closet will have their next opening from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 28 and 29, at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue.
Children from preschool to 8th grade will have an opportunity to “shop” for some new clothing items and receive others, all free of charge.
To register for the event, go to www.signup.com/go/ewhGBHw and follow the prompts (this link can also be found on the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County Facebook page).
Children must be accompanied by a parent who must have proof of Decatur County residence in either driver’s license or utility bill form.
Each child will receive five new items they will be allowed to choose for themselves. Each will also receive a package of five pairs of underwear, a package of five pairs of socks, and one pair of shoes.
In early 2011, the Daily News featured an article about the Kids’ Closet of Decatur County, which was founded in the basement of First Christian Church by former teacher Sue Abplanalp and a group of volunteers.
Abplanalp’s dream was to provide new and gently-used clothing to local children for free so they would feel the self-confidence boost that comes with new clothes.
Since its founding in 2011, Kids’ Closet has helped hundreds of local children and distributed thousands of clothing items. With four openings a year, local children can receive clothing for each season and parents are able to enjoy a welcome break for their checkbooks with the money saved.
More than 60 percent of the children in Decatur County receive free or reduced lunches, a statistic that shows a great local need.
Abplanalp taught kindergarten for many years and saw the need for clothing in children of low income families.
So, she and a few friends (all volunteer) started the first Kids’ Closet. They provided 100 children with new clothing, all from donations from local businesses and from shopping trips of their own.
The success of the event surprised and delighted them, and they’ve been forced to move twice because of the simple lack of space such a community supported effort requires.
Jenny Schoettmer has volunteered for Kids’ Closet for 10 years and believes deeply in the cause.
“As a teacher, I saw the need for some of our less fortunate kids to have opportunities that all kids have,” she said.
Registration is required and the event is open to Decatur County children only.
