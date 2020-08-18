GREENSBURG - Kids Closet, the not-for-profit community clothes closet for local families in need, recently opened their doors at the Greensburg Learning Center.
For the first time this year, the event was by appointment only and Kids Closet founder Sue Abplanalp said the event went really well.
"This is our second day, and even though it was scary to change to this we had to because of COVID-19," she said.
According to Abplanalp, at previous back-to-school openings almost 200 kids would line up outside the Learning Center's gymnasium doors, waiting their turn to shop. Abplanalp said she became worried about the kids at those openings because of the hot weather.
"By-appointment-only, we get a chance to meet the families one on one, and it's just better for everyone," she said.
Each family was told to bring only the child or children being "shopped" for.
"When there are so many little ones running around in here, it made it hard to shop. With the noise and the chaos gone, it's a better chance for them to shop," Abplanalp said. "And we have such good luck with our volunteers. They're all from churches. I really believe this is God-led."
Carolyn Hill, the new Kids Closet President, said 79 showed up on Thursday and more than 50 families were assisted.
When the GDN first reported on the event in 2012, Kids Closet was housed in the basement of First Christian Church on Broadway Street. Since then, the brainchild of retired teacher Sue Abplanalp and her husband, Jerry, has turned into a full fledged non-profit organization led by newly elected president Carolyn Hill. Hill taught kindergarten at North Decatur before retiring, and has devoted her time now to this.
"Our used clothes donations are way down, and we didn't have the opportunities to fundraise, but we're doing the best we can right now," said Hill. "I think that people are still afraid to come out, even though we've reworked the set-up for reduced contact."
According to Hill, Kids Closet volunteers are working toward a Facebook sign-up page to expedite the process.
Families wanting to shop the Kids Closet cache must prove they're residence in Decatur County by bringing their legal identification and utility bills.
"People don't keep their same telephone numbers as much as they used to, and if we get them onto a web-based sign-up system we won't have to re-register them for every opening," said Hill. "Plus, that's a much better way to reach our clientele nowadays."
Hill said all donations are appreciated, but historically the Kids Closet is always especially in need of little boys jeans and sweat pants.
For volunteer opportunities, more information or to make a much-needed donation of children's clothing or money, call 812-663-2084 or visit Kids Closet of Decatur County on Facebook or www.kcodc.org.
