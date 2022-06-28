GREENSBURG – Co-owner of Holland Rose Trucking Gretchen Rathburn recently made a donation of $3,500 to help with the upcoming Kids Closet of Decatur County Back to School Event, scheduled for midsummer.
“We’ve been doing this for 12 years now, and it never ceases to amaze me how giving this community is,” KCDC co-founder Jerry Abplanalp said.
Originally an inspiration of his wife’s (Sue, a retired educator and children’s advocate who knew firsthand how difficult it is for low income families to afford school clothes), the grassroots not-for-profit Kids Closet of Decatur County began giving K-6 children an opportunity to pick nice clothes for themselves in a pleasant atmosphere.
According to Abplanalp, the post-pandemic has made shoes a very expensive commodity for kids, and the $3,500 will be used to provide kids enough shoes and outfits to make their first days of the oncoming school year special.
With Kids Closet events historically scheduled for July, September, November and March, Abplanalp said that the date for the July event (usually the biggest event of the faith-based, 501©(3)’s year) has not yet been finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.