GREENSBURG – The Kids’ Closet of Decatur County bi-annual rummage sale fundraiser will take place from 3 to 7 p.m.Thursday, October 27, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday October 28, at the First Christian Church’s Family Life Center, with set-up days on Wednesday and Thursday as a last minute chance to donate to the event.
Twice a year, Kids’ Closet of Decatur County, one of Decatur County’s most durable not-for-profits, hosts the event to raise money to restock inventory.
Beginning in early September, the KCDC Board and its die-hard volunteers take donations of clothing, household items, shoes, living room art, and gently used “what have you” items to sell during this event.
Collected and stored in two basement rooms at First Christian Church on Broadway Street, the plethora of candlesticks, hard-to-find Tupperware strays and dinnerware (etc.) begins amassing for the small army of volunteers to organize and set out the week of the event.
The sale is offered to the community and the funds gathered from the event are used to buy new clothing, purchased thriftily of course, for the various give-away shopping events the organization sponsors throughout the year.
Begun by retired teacher Sue Abplanalp, her husband Jerry, and a handful of like-minded volunteers in 2011, Kids’ Closet of Decatur County has become a go-to new clothing option for disadvantage kids.
“Since we don’t deal in infants-sized clothing, this sale has lots of nice things for infants up to 3T, and then coats, shoes and adult clothing,” Kids’ Closet Vice-President Sherril Tarplee said.
This is an event that has helped Kids’ Closet for several years, but this year organizers went high-tech and sold a good deal of merchandise online, often for more than would have been the case in person.
Last minute donations can still be made Wednesday evening at the First Christian Church Family Life Center and beginning at 9 a.m. until the event starts at 3 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, go to the Decatur County Kids’ Closet Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.