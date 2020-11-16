Kids Discovery Factory adds to board of directors

BATESVILLE, Ind. – Kids Discovery Factory is excited to announce the addition of Kindra Moore to its board of directors.
Kindra Moore is currently the English Language Learner and High Ability Coordinator at Batesville Community School Corporation. She graduated from Franklin College in 2005.
She received her High Ability Certification and her Masters in Educational Leadership from Ball State University. Kindra began her educational career in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in 2005 as a second-grade teacher at Whiteland Elementary.
She spent nine years at Whiteland teaching kindergarten, second, and third grade students. Kindra continued her career teaching Kindergarten at Sugar Creek Elementary, third grade and Title I at Jac-Cen-Del Elementary, and Title I at Batesville Intermediate School.
Mrs. Moore enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.
