BATESVILLE - Kids Discovery Factory of Batesville recently kicked off its 2022 annual fund drive. Executive Director Emili Uden said the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization is poised to make this year their biggest year yet.
KDF joined an initiative called Museums for All in order to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly. The initiative is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Association of Children's Museums.
Through this program, those receiving Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) benefits and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are eligible to visit for free. Up to four people within an eligible family can access programs like KDF's Early Explorer play hours at no cost.
Another achievement of the past year included the purchase of 2,000 sq ft of museum exhibits from The MUSE Knoxville. After being refurbished, select exhibits were installed on the first floor of KDF for use by children up to age 5 during their Early Explorer play hours. The other pieces will be installed throughout the three-story building and displayed when the full museum opens in the future.
KDF saw several major investments last year, the largest being a $1 million commitment from the City of Batesville towards the creation of an interactive Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) discovery center in downtown Batesville.
According to KDF, this investment will be used to spur additional lead investments to launch their next stage of facility and exhibit planning in preparation of exhibit installations and renovation. The investment is part of a five-year giving period in a larger $5 million campaign.
The total Capital Campaign Pledges at the end of 2021 was recorded at $1,472,500, with KDF's total income arriving at $339,628.
Donor appreciation is split into four groups for this year's fund drive. In these categories, donations from $50 and up will receive gifts from recognition on marketing materials up to a Mad Scientist party for up to 10 kids in the downtown Batesville location and premier recognition at all KDF events.
Donations are payable to: Kids Discovery Factory, P.O. Box 62, Batesville, IN 47006.
Online donations can be made at: www.KidsDiscoveryFactory.org.
Your gift may qualify as a charitable deduction for federal income tax purposes, according to the KDF informational packet.
