BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory recently received $10,000 in COVID-19 Emergency Relief Funding from the United Way of Franklin County.
Grants were made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of Franklin County is a member.
The investment will help support Kids Discovery Factory's summer STEAM Camp, utility costs and expansion of their Mobile Factory Classroom Kits.
According to Kelly Bulmer, Executive Director of the United Way of Franklin County, "UWFC and 501(c)3 nonprofits share mutual responsibility to work together to build a better community. We are very pleased to be able to provide funding to Kids Discovery Factory and to work together to achieve our shared community goals."
For additional information about STEAM Camp and KDF Classroom Kits visit www.KidsDiscoveryFactory.org.
