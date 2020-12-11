Kids Discovery Factory receives $5,000 grant

BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory has received a $5,000 grant through the Youth Program Resilience Fund of Lilly Endowment Inc.
Kids Discovery Factory will use the grant to create classroom activity kits and purchase reusable desktop activity sets to enhance hands-on STEAM learning for students. With this support, Kids Discovery Factory will be able to continue its commitment to inspire young learners throughout southeastern Indiana to innovate and create through exploration of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM).
The grant to Kids Discovery Factory is one of 297 that Lilly Endowment has made grants to through the Youth Program Resilience Fund to help youth-serving organizations across Indiana adapt their work to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants from this fund are part of more than $170 million in grants Lilly Endowment has made to help organizations serve individuals and communities amid the pandemic.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company.
While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the endowment, the endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders’ wishes, the endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion, and it maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Information provided
