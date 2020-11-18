Kids Discovery Factory receives grant from RCCF

BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory (KDF) received a $4,000 grant from the Ripley County Community Foundation (RCCF).
KDF is one of twelve Ripley County organizations to be awarded a Large Grant this year, meant to assist organizations with a sizable project needed to support and/or enhance its charitable reach.
“Kids Discovery Factory is thankful, once again, for the generosity and support of the Ripley County Community Foundation,” KDF Executive Director Amber McGuire said. “RCCF has believed in our project from the beginning, and in our ability to make a difference in the lives of residents of Ripley County and beyond. We are so grateful for their encouragement of our exciting work.”
KDF is moving forward with renovation and exhibit planning for their permanent location in downtown Batesville. Project updates will be posted on their website as they become available.
Area residents are encouraged to participate in an online exhibit and visitor experience survey: www.KidsDiscoveryFactory.org.
