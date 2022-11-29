BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory in Batesville was selected by Hillenbrand, Inc. to be recognized as part of the New York Stock Exchange’s Global Giving Campaign and 99th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
As part of its Global Giving Campaign, the NYSE asks companies to share their efforts in/toward helping those in need and raising awareness for the many important organizations supported by the NYSE Listed Company Community.
Each company and charitable organization are recognized with a small feature on the campaign website and through a commemorative custom ornament, which adorns the trees at the VIP entrance to the NYSE.
“Hillenbrand has been a wonderful asset to our organization over the years and it is an honor to be chosen for this unique recognition. We continue to enjoy our partnership with the company and have shared goals of building the next generation of engineers, designers, and manufacturers and increasing children’s interest in these careers” said Emili Uden, Executive Director of Kids Discovery Factory.
Recognizing the need to encourage and spark interest in manufacturing among the younger generations, especially in girls, Hillenbrand began a partnership with Kids Discovery Factory in 2018 to do just that.
Since its inception in 2013, Kids Discovery Factory’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp held each summer has grown into a regional tradition serving more than 1,200 kindergarten through sixth grade students.
During a time when many industrial and manufacturing organizations struggle to engage girls and young women, Kids Discovery Factory has seen an increase in female participation, reaching a 49-51 male to female ratio in 2022.
“Hillenbrand is proud to continue our support and partnership with the Kids Discovery Factory,” said Hillenbrand President and CEO Kim Ryan. “We know that the earlier kids become engaged in STEAM programming, the more likely they are to pursue careers in the industry. The success of our partnership can be seen in the increase in participation, especially among girls. By working together, we are developing and inspiring the next generation of talent that will lead the manufacturing industry.”
“Having a strong partner like Hillenbrand who supports our mission to inspire young learners to innovate, create, and explore has truly been a game changer for our organization and the children in our communities,” commented Uden.
About Kids Discovery Factory
Kids Discovery Factory’s mission is to inspire young learners to innovate and create through exploration of STEAM. Kids Discovery Factory believes in the value of experiential learning and in inspiring the next generations to learn, innovate, and develop skills through STEAM learning concepts at their Batesville location, annual enrichment day camp, and a mobile exhibit program.
To learn more, visit: www.KidsDiscoveryFactory.org
About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders.
Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville.
To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.
