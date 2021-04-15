BATESVILLE – Yiqing Tan recently joined Kids Discovery Factory’s Board of Directors.
Yiqing Tan is the third-grade Chinese teacher for the Dual Language Immersion program (DLI) at Batesville Intermediate School. She received her B.S. in China and is finishing her M.A. in Education. She also has a certificate of Teaching Chinese as a Second Language from Beijing Normal University.
Yiqing moved from China to the United States in 2012 and has since lived in several different states on the East Coast, West Coast, and now the Midwest with her family.
Before moving to Batesville, Yiqing worked as a volunteer teacher and public relations professional at Davis Parent Nursery School in Davis, California. She was
also a co-founder of the International Partners Association at the University of California-Davis.
Yiqing uses technology in her classroom to make the lessons more interesting for students and to achieve better learning outcomes.
She likes traveling and all kinds of yummy food. She also enjoys participating in educational activities and programs within the community.
She has taught at Kids Discovery Factory’s STEAM Camp for two years and will continue in that role this summer.
