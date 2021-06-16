BATESVILLE – The City of Batesville, Economic Development and Batesville Redevelopment Commissions have approved a $1 million pledge toward Kids Discovery Factory’s creation of an interactive STEAM discovery center in downtown Batesville.
The unanimous approvals by Batesville City Council, Economic Development and Batesville Redevelopment Commission to leverage use of EDIT and TIF funds in support of this project aligns with the plans to build upon the city’s amenities and quality of life.
Mayor Mike Bettice stated, “This is the exact type of project we want to see in our downtown, bringing families and visitors into Batesville.”
Amber McGuire, KDF Executive Director agrees.
“Quality of life initiatives, education and employment opportunities are key to the sustainability and growth of rural communities,” she said. “Kids Discovery Factory’s future facility will impact Batesville and the entire southeastern Indiana region through hands-on educational experiences for families, engagement with area schools and exciting partnerships with regional employers.”
KDF’s outreach programs and facility plans have been designed with the needs of southeastern Indiana communities, schools and residents in mind. World class exhibits, engaging programs and exciting STEAM learning labs will inspire more than 30,000 visitors per year.
The future Kids Discovery Factory, anticipated to open at the end of 2023, will also be a truly unique regional tourism destination conveniently located along the busy I-74 corridor.
The City of Batesville’s $1 million pledge will be leveraged to spur additional lead investments to launch the next critical stages of facility and exhibit planning in preparation for KDF’s renovation and exhibit installations.
The $5 million campaign is structured over a 5-year giving period and includes opportunities for building and exhibit sponsorship recognition.
KDF Campaign Chairman Chris Lowery explains, “Kids Discovery Factory will illuminate the successes of southeastern Indiana’s economic foundation; and, it will inspire youngsters and future generations to imagine what might be possible through science, technology, engineering, art, and math. We are grateful for this incredible commitment by the City of Batesville to this transformative project.”
Information provided
