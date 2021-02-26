Kids Discovery Factory unveils planned building

BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory is excited to unveil the most recent illustration of our planned building renovation and expansion in downtown Batesville.
This eye-catching design highlights the existing three-story structure at the corner of Sycamore and South Streets, which will be filled with world-class interactive STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) exhibits. A modern industrial expansion will house the elevator, staircase, storage area, staff offices and additional exhibit space. Also featured is the STEAM learning courtyard, which will include 2,000 square feet of educational outdoor exhibits and program space.
Architecture by: Jim Dunbar, jsdunbar@live.com
Landscape Architecture & Illustration by: Context Design, www.context-design.com
- Information provided
