One of the first games we probably played growing up was tag. That kids game has grown by leaps and bounds, literally, into Chase Tag now played by adults.
Former Rush County resident Seth Rujiraviriyapinyo, known to his friends as Ruji, has taken to the sport and competes at the highest level.
This grown-up version of the game tag incorporates aspects of parkour, obstacles and a time limit. Parkour is the sport of moving along a route, typically in a city, trying to get around or through various obstacles in the quickest and most efficient manner possible, as by jumping, climbing, or running.
Ruji attended school in Rushville from 2004-08 and then graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 2011. In his senior year, Ruji discovered parkour.
“I got interested in parkour from watching the TV show Jump City: Seattle in 2011. Seeing people compete in parkour made it seem like such a natural fit for me. I’ve always been athletic and loved to run, jump and climb,” Ruji said.
Being active throughout his younger years and throughout high school, staying in shape was important to Ruji. Parkour allowed him to continue to expand his physical and mental limits.
“I had been on the cross country, track, and swim teams for seven years at that point and was very dedicated to finding my physical and mental limits through those sports. Parkour took those aspects to the next level by maintaining the physical and mental aspects of training, but adding in technicality, acrobatics, and so many other facets that I could both push myself and be proud of,” Ruji added.
Ruji’s ability in parkour was noticed through national and international competitions. That led to his selection to American team entered in the World Chase Tag.
“I first got involved with the World Chase Tag in 2018 for the 3rd World Chase Tag championship held in London, UK. It was the first year to have an American team and I was selected due to prior excellence in National and International Parkour Speed competitions. Having seen highlights of the past year’s events, I was extremely excited for the opportunity to participate and have since become one of the most experienced chase tag athletes in the world,” Ruji said.
World Chase Tag consists of six athletes per team, where there will be 16 chases for a match. Each team sends out one athlete to be either the chaser or evader. The winning athlete in each chase stays on as the evader and the losing athlete comes off and is replaced by a teammate who becomes the chaser in the next Chase. If an evader successfully lasts 20 seconds without being tagged then their team scores a point.
“The best part about WCT is that it’s a game we’ve all played before, just with more specific rules. Nearly all athletes competing in the world championships have a specialized focus in parkour and that’s because it’s such a natural pairing. In parkour, you develop the fundamental skills to quickly and safely go over, under or through any obstacle. While WCT itself is happening on the Quad and with high level athletes, it can be played by anyone, anywhere,” Ruji added.
The WCT can be viewed on NBC Sports Network beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. There will be seven episodes that run through Dec. 18. See NBC Sports Network for show times.
Ruji lives in Cincinnati and is the owner of Swift Movement Studio and software developer at InfoTrust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.