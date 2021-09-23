BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held “The Fastest Kid in Town” race last Saturday, September 18, in conjunction with Batesville Main Street’s “Mainopoly event.
Nearly 170 children between the ages of 2 and 12 participated in the event.
Heats were broken down by age and sex so 2-year-old girls race against each other, 7-year-old boys race against each other and so on.
The 50-yard track down Pearl Street yielded one boy and one girl winner for each age.
The last race of the day was for fastest boy overall and fastest girl overall and then, finally, “Fastest Kid in Town.”
Winners are listed below by age with one tie between the 7-year-old boys.
2 – Kennedy Roell and Jack Knollman
3 – Hellen Wallpe and Collin Hildebrand
4 – Madelyn Demaree and Lukin Hughes
5 – Stella Brown and Rhett Davis
6 – Avery Kramer and Lane Werner
7 – Halle Meyer and Emmett Litmer and Eli Rynard
8 – Sophia Schuerman and Colton Cox
9 – Brielle Maple and Caden Hautman
10 – Aviana Miller and Bryson Gurtley
11 – Hailee Weisenbach and Jaxson Watson
12 – Nora Weideman and Carson Hartwell
Overall Fastest Girl: Hailee Weisenbach
Fastest Kid in Town: Jaxson Watson
