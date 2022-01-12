GREENSBURG – North Decatur Elementary School Kindergarten enrollment is scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, and Wednesday, February 23.
Registration times for Tuesday are 9 a.m.,1 p.m. and 6 p.m.and for Wednesday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
During this time, parents will complete registration electronically and receive information about North Decatur Elementary from Principal Rob Smith.
Information about school services like speech and hearing, Title 1, TIS, and iPad information will be available
Parents are encouraged to visit at www.signup.com/go/hwJAiJg before their child’s enrollment.
Current Kindergarten students will have an e-learning day, Tuesday, February 22.
Children must be five years old by August 1 to enroll for Kindergarten. Parents must bring their child’s immunization records and birth certificate to enrollment. These documents will be copied and returned before parents leave.
Those not currently living in the North Decatur district should complete the Request for Transfer From Non-Resident Student Form during their enrollment.
Contact North Decatur Elementary School at 812-663-9215 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. or email questions to rsmith@decaturco.k12.in.us.
