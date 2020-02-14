Kindergarten Round-Up set for April 7

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Elementary School Kindergarten Round-Up is approaching.
The event, which will have a morning session from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 7 at the elementary, will give parents/guardians and future students the opportunity to see what GES is all about.
The two sessions are offered so parents/guardians can choose a time that works best for their family.
GES is asking that students accompany their parents to the event, and also encourage them to make this a special moment for the incoming student.
“We think this event is very important,” GES Principal Kara Holdsworth said. “We just want students to visit the school. It helps them get acclimated to see what school looks like. It just gives them time to see everything.”
While parents/guardians complete enrollment information, students will be able to participate in a short screening assessment. Students will also receive a round-up bag with kindergarten readiness activities and supplies.
According to GES, a student enrolling in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2020.
Parents/guardians will need to bring a student’s immunization records and the original birth certificate and custody papers. These will be copied and returned to parents.
“Parents can also benefit by being the building,” Holdsworth said. “It’s a time where they can ask questions and can see everything. It can help not only the students, but can also help parents feel more comfortable.”
GES has received the Family Friendly School designation from the Indiana Department of Education numerous times. The Family Friendly School designation focuses on addressing the academic, physical, emotional, and social needs of students, while also providing the needed resources and fostering the active involvement of their families through schools and the community, according to the IDOE.
The school principal also mentioned there will be a Family Fun Night in the spring.
For those who have questions, GES can be contacted at 812-663-8112 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
GES is located at 900 Big Blue Avenue, Greensburg.
“We want parents to make this a fun day for their student,” Holdsworth said.
