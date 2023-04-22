GREENSBURG – Decatur County Extension Homemakers have been busy the past eight months scattering handmade kindness hearts.
The Homemakers’ state president challenged each county to make 1,000 hearts. Several Homemakers from local clubs got together and cut, stitched, and glued accessories on a total of 1,200 hearts!
Besides local club members spreading kindness, they were blessed to have five local businesses helping share their message. These businesses passed out a total of 250 hearts during Valentine’s week.
The feedback from this event was overwhelmingly positive, proving kindness is needed more than ever in the world we live in.
The card attached to each heart had the following: “This little heart was made just for you. Slip it in your pocket, purse, or wherever you choose.
Use it as a reminder that you’ll always have a friend who cares. Wherever you are, wherever you go, wherever life leads you, there’s always someone out there thinking of you.”
Pictures and comments of the scattered hearts can be found on social media.
Homemakers agree it has been a wonderful experience seeing all of the joy that they have scattered.
Find out more about IEHA (Indiana Extension Homemakers Association) by visiting the organization’s Facebook page or its web site at www.ieha-families.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.