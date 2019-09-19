GREENSBURG — The annual Kiwanis Pancake Fry will be held again this year in conjunction with the Tree City Fall Festival.
Serving is from 7 a.m. to noon in the basement of Greensburg Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Franklin Street, on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.
This all-you-care-to-eat event features pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children age 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under.
Proceeds from this year’s Pancake Fry will help support Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
Open to the public.
