GREENSBURG – The Greensburg Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to Riley Hospital for Children.
The Indiana Kiwanis organization has been a longtime supporter of Riley hospital since the early 1900s.
Kiwanis International was founded in 1915 by a group of businessmen in Detroit, Michigan. The organization was originally called the Supreme Lodge Benevolent Order of Brothers, but changed its name to Kiwanis a year later.
The name Kiwanis was coined from an American Indian expression, “Nunc Kee-wanis,” which means, “We trade.” In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “We Build.” It remained the motto until 2005, when members voted to change it to “Serving the children of the world.”
In the early years members focused on business networking, but in 1919 the organization changed its focus to service — specifically service to children.
Kiwanis became an international organization with the founding of the Kiwanis Club of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1916.
Kiwanis clubs formed in communities across the United States and Canada until the 1960s when worldwide expansion was approved. Today, Kiwanis clubs are helping children thrive, prosper and grow in nearly 80 nations and geographic locations.
Locally, the Greensburg Kiwanis serve communities in Decatur County in many ways.
Yearly, Kiwanis sponsors a Christmas party for Headstart children of 3 to 5 years from low income families and prepares “Breakfast with Santa” at Lake Santee in late December.
This year, Kiwanis volunteers countywide made donations to Trunk or Treat at the Greensburg Elementary and rang bells for the Cheer Fund, helping them collect nearly $50,000 to make over 200 families Christmases a little brighter.
In cooperation with four other Kiwanis clubs in Decatur County, they honored the top 10 seniors from North Decatur, South Decatur and Greensburg Community High School and worked with local Lions Club members to provide academic jackets for juniors at NDHS.
One of their favorite causes, Greensburg Kiwanians proudly sponsor the local “Aktion” Club at Developmental Services Incorporated, helping them create treat bags for local nursing facilities.
Kiwanis has sponsored a pancake and sausage breakfast in conjunction with the Fall Festival in Greensburg for three years, which serves as a fundraiser for the club.
For more information about the club or how to join, call Merrill Smith at 812-525-1769.
