WESTPORT - The Greensburg, New Point, St. Paul and Westport Kiwanis Clubs recently hosted and honored the top 10 seniors from North and South Decatur High Schools at the Westport Community Building.
This was the 37th year for the clubs to host this event.
North and South Decatur Principals Debbie Reynolds and Jim Jamison each introduced their seniors with a brief statement about their accomplishments, where they will be attending college and recognizing their parents.
The speaker for the evening was Pastor Mitch Harrell of Zenas Baptist Church, who spoke about character.
A meal was served to the graduating seniors, their parents and the Kiwanis members present.
The Presidents of the four Kiwanis Club each drew a name to select a senior to receive a $ 200 book scholarship from their club and a fifth book scholarship was given in memory of Jim Harrison, who organized the event for 36 years.
The Kiwanis Clubs of Decatur County were proud to honor and recognize these outstanding students and wish them the best in their future endeavors.
Kiwanis Clubs of Decatur County:
Mike Fox, President – Westport Kiwanis Club
Bill Blasdel, President – Greensburg Community Kiwanis Club
Jim Meal, President – St. Paul Kiwanis Club
Fred Krieger, President – New Point Kiwanis Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.