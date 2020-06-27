Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.