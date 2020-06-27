RUSHVILLE — Members of the Kiwanis of Rush County made a donation to the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry. Sue Prifogle spear-headed the effort that resulted in more than 20 bags of food items donated to the pantry.
“The generosity of the Rush County community and supporting the food pantry is so very much appreciated. We thank the Kiwanis Club for the huge effort in bringing us so many wonderful donated items,” Jennifer Buchanan said.
The Kiwanis of Rush County was formed in 2019 and currently has around 30 members. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Members of the Kiwanis traded thoughts and ideas on how to improve the lives of children locally and around the world. The members then put a plan in place to reach the needs of the community.
The Rush County Club was looking for a way to help the community in this COVID-19 pandemic time of need. Despite the quarantine, members made the effort to collect items for the donation to the pantry.
Club members passed out paper bags to friends, neighbors and relatives and asked for an item or two to be placed in the bag for the pantry. The members were greeted with an overwhelmingly positive response with more than 20 bags of items and more yet to come.
The Kiwanis of Rush County is always looking for community service and fundraising ideas as well as folks who would like to join and help.
