INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office have announced that the Town of Knightstown is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana.
The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“Our Hoosier communities are celebrated for taking the necessary steps to obtain high-speed and reliable internet service for their citizens and businesses,” Crouch said. “The Town of Knightstown is recognized as a community that is getting things done. We applaud your efforts on earning the Broadband Ready Community certification.”
The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the Knightstown Town Council’s adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“Knightstown has a unified vision to pave the way for providing broadband as a necessary social infrastructure for our community. Broadband access provides far reaching opportunity for improving the overall well-being of citizens as well as promotes economic development as a destination on the National Road,” said Knightstown Town Council President Sarah Ward. “We want to do our part in lessening the broadband gap in the immediate area and are proud to become the first Certified Broadband Ready Community in Henry County.”
Indiana Broadband Office’s Project Manager, Earnie Holtrey, describes Knightstown as an integral part in connecting all Hoosiers.
“Knightstown joins nearly 70 other Indiana cities, towns and counties as a Broadband Ready Community,” Holtrey said. “Each of these communities, including the leadership of Knightstown, are working to connect all Hoosier communities with reliable internet and broadband investment. Congratulations!”
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program on July 1, 2020.
For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.
