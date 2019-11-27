BATESVILLE - Every year, Kampgrounds of America collects guest surveys from more than a quarter million campers across the country.
This guest feedback, along with results of an annual inspection process, helps determine which of the over 500 KOA campgrounds across North America will earn the coveted set of awards: the Founder’s Award and the President’s Award.
This year, Indian Lakes/Batesville KOA located in Batesville has received the 2020 KOA Founder’s Award for providing high quality camping facilities while exceeding KOA guests’ expectations.
As 2020 winner, Indian Lakes/Batesville KOA is recognized as a campground that embodies the vision of KOA Founder, Dave Drum, providing excellence for generations of campers. The Founders Award is awarded to campgrounds dedicated to offering a great camping experience and consistently delivering high levels of guest service.
Located midway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, this Indiana campground is surrounded by hardwood forests, a golf course and a 52-acre lake.
Batesville KOA is a 544-acre campground that makes the most of its rural setting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.