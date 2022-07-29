Batesville-native Elaine Kops-Bedel ’74 was elected chair of the Hanover College Board of Trustees. On July 1, she succeeded retired Cummins Inc. executive Mark Levett ’71, who retired June 30 after 40 years of board service, including the past eight years as chair.
Kops-Bedel was appointed the first secretary and chief executive officer of the newly established Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb ’90 in 2019. Prior to her IDDC appointment, she served as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation from 2017 to 2019.
Prior to serving the state, Bedel served as president and chief executive officer of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc., a role held since she founded the firm in 1989.
“Hanover College is thrilled and fortunate to have someone of Elaine’s experience, integrity and passion on our board,” said President Lake Lambert. “Elaine’s commitment to the college has been unwavering and I know that Hanover College will be strengthened and secure under Elaine’s leadership of the board.”
Elected to the Hanover Board of Trustees in 1987, Kops-Bedel has served as vice chair since 2014. She has served in leadership roles as a member of the board’s executive committee (vice chair and secretary), finance and investment committee (chair) and trusteeship committee (chair). She has also served on the trustee’s student life and athletics, equity and inclusion, strategy and innovation, and academic affairs committees.
In addition, Kops-Bedel also served on steering committees for the “Campaign for Hanover” and “Live Our Loyalty” campaign, two significant fundraising efforts that raised more than $105 million for the college.
“Serving my alma mater as a trustee has been rewarding both personally and professionally, and I’m honored to be elected as the chair,” said Kops-Bedel. “Hanover College is an amazing institution with both a rich and yet unwritten history. I’m looking forward to working with my fellow trustees and President Lambert on the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Kops-Bedel, a certified financial planner, has more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, including planning and investment management for executives, professionals and entrepreneurs, comprehensive financial plan preparation and active investment management. She is also author of a personal finance book and a nationally and internationally recognized speaker for conferences on the topic of personal finance.
Throughout her career, Kops-Bedel has been recognized for dedication to her profession and her community. She was inducted into the Indiana Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2016 and recognized as one of the top-25 women-owned registered investment advisors nationwide by WealthManagement.com. She was named Women Business Owner of the Year in 2015 by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). In 2013, she was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame by the Junior Achievement of Central Indiana and received the Financial Planning Association’s “Heart of Financial Planning” Award.
Information provided
