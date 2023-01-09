GREENSBURG - North Decatur High School senior Charlie Kramer was chosen as the Optimist Club Youth of the Month for December.
Charlie is the son of Pat and Melissa Kramer of Greensburg and he is motivated, to say the least.
When you ask Charlie to talk about accomplishments through his life that have led to being such a decorated young man, he has to resort to his phone for the list. And it's not because he wants glory for these accomplishments, it's because there are just so many awards, accolades and accomplishments.
In his 17 years, he's been named a top student for several years in a row, he's been on the "all A's" list for the last three years, he received top marks by winning the Rural Small Town Recognition Award, he was 4-H King for 2021, and he was the 4-H King Runner-up in 2020.
Charlie is a 10-year 4-H member and has received a seemingly countless number of grand and reserve grand champion honors. Search the Daily News website for Charlie Kramer's name and you'll be busy reading about his accolades in 4-H for more than an hour.
He's also won the Goat Herdsman Award for the past two years.
Charlie plans to attend IUPUC and study business finance and wants to stay in Greensburg. His goal is to become a financial advisor, ultimately owning his own business in real estate.
He enjoys staying busy, and enjoys the work required to complete the many projects for which he's won awards.
"Accomplishing so much isn't something you do overnight, it takes a lot of time and dedication," he said.
He also runs track and participated in cross country and basketball.
What's his motivation for accomplishing all this?
"I don't want to look back on my life and have regret," he said. "I don't want to think about what I could've or should've done, I want to look back at my life and have pride in what I've done."
Charlie admits he doesn't have just one mentor. He listens to podcasts frequently, especially ones talking about motivation, but he also looks up to his parents because of how hard they've worked. He patterns himself after his father, especially because of all the things his father does for others.
"I try to be like him. He's probably my biggest mentor," he said.
Charlie is a member of the St. Catherine of Sierra Parish and gives much of the credit for his many accomplishments to his faith in God.
"He guides me and helps me to know why I do stuff. He's given me the ability to do all this, and I give him all the credit," he said.
As one would expect, in his group of friends he's the Jack-of-all-trades.
"I want to be remembered as someone who gave his best effort always, and I want to be remembered as someone who always presented the best side through everything that he's done," he finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.