INDIANAPOLIS - Greensburg Community High School sophomore Malana Kramer has won special recognition as the 6th District winner of the Indiana House of Representative sponsored "Artistic Discovery Contest."
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries.
Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC.
Kramers' painting "The Daydreamer" will also be featured on House.gov's Congressional Art Competition page and she will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend a reception and meet with Congressman Pence.
