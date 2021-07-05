RICHMOND - Reid Health's free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kuhlman Center on the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Richmond will resume operations on Thursday.
The clinic paused its work for a few weeks starting June 12 to make way for the Wayne County 4-H Fair.
When the site reopens, it will be in a different location inside the Kuhlman Center. Reid's staff will operate in office space instead of the main hall as they had previously. Those wanting to be vaccinated should enter through the doors on the building's south side.
Hours for the Kuhlman Center clinic will once again be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
"We're excited to get back to work at the fairgrounds after a welcome break. There's still much to be done," Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs for Reid Health, said. "The pandemic isn't over yet. We still need many more people to be vaccinated to bring this to an end."
Free vaccinations also are available at Reid's Richmond (1501 Chester Blvd.) and Connersville (1475 E. State Road 44) Urgent Cares from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The Reid Ready Care Clinic at Meijer is open for shots 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There is no office fee or copay for vaccination-only visits at any Reid locations.
Appointments can be scheduled through the state website, ourshot.in.gov, using either the Firefox or Chrome web browser. The Indiana Department of Health has designated 211 as a call line for assistance.
Walk-ins also are welcome at Reid's vaccination locations.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated in Indiana, but only the Pfizer shot has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for those younger than 18. Reid's sites use the Pfizer product.
Parents or legal guardians of minor children who will be vaccinated need to be present at the child's appointment.
-Information provided.
