Editor’s note: Following the unique nature of the 2019/2020 school year, the Daily News is highlighting the valedictorians and salutatorians from each of the three high schools in Decatur County.
Student’s name: Stephen Kulpinski
High school attended: Greensburg Community High School
Student was the valedictorian.
Student’s age: 18
Parents’ names: Greg Kulpinski and Melinda Boughner
Students final GPA: 4.0
What was your reaction to learning you were your class valedictorian: I was mostly relieved that all of my hard work the last fours years had paid off.
What do you credit for your academic success: I credit determination and focus to my academic success.
Why do you think knowledge is important: I think knowledge is what each one of us uses to grow. We use it to solve problems and make decisions in life.
What was your favorite subject throughout high school and why: My favorite subject was my engineering and design classes. I was able to see a project through from start to finish. From research to design to testing, I was able to be involved in every step along the way.
Who was your favorite teacher and why: I had many very good teachers which makes it impossible to choose a favorite. Some were fun, some were really good at teaching there subject, and some fit both of those categories.
What advice do you have for current and future students: Enjoy high school and don’t take it for granted. It really does go by as fast as they say.
What are your plans for the future: I plan to attend Purdue University and major in engineering.
