DECATUR COUNTY — It’s nearing five decades since one local man began farming.
Decatur County farmer Jim Kunz embarked on his agricultural journey back in the 1970s alongside his immediate family. That led to a lifetime of farming and making a career from it.
Nowadays, Kunz operates multiple farms right here in Decatur County.
“I started farming officially in 1972,” Kunz said. “I was a junior in high school when some ground came available to rent close by. I started farming with my parents raising corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, hogs and a few dairy cows. Now the hogs are gone since 2005 and [I] raise a few beef cattle instead of dairy cows.”
Kunz said some of his first memories were milking cows until a plant in Osgood stopped taking milk cans, and balancing farm work and school work.
“We decided to drop the cows and concentrate on raising hogs,” Kunz said. “Cows needed milked two times a day, every day without fail. All four of us boys worked on the farm while living at home, doing chores before and after school.”
Fast forward a few years and Kunz now owns three farms: 40 acres, 110 acres and 94 acres. He also rents three different farms from his neighbors. Kunz also sells seed for Beck’s hybrids out of Atlanta, Indiana, which he said also takes a substantial amount of time and is just as time consuming as operating the farm itself.
When asked what a typical day on the farm is like, Kunz indicated you have to play the cards as they’re dealt.
“There is no typical day on the farm as you might get up at 5 or 6 a.m. and think you’re going to do this or that, but it’ll change direction in an instant,” Kunz said. “There may be five things you would like to do, but we have to decide what has the biggest priority and go from there and that may change an hour later. Customers may need assistance or need seed, equipment needs repairs, rain knocks you out of the field, a fire department run may take you out of the field for a couple of hours (Kunz retired from the Millhousen Volunteer Fire Department in 2013 after 33 years), a neighbor may need help or come help us when needed.”
Operating multiple farms might not be for everyone. Farmers deal with many variables that affect the everyday process of completing the task at hand. That, in turn, can have a domino effect on other opportunities, such as profiting from hours and hours of hard work.
Kunz listed the challenges he faces when it comes to being a farmer.
“The uncertainty of weather, especially this year, grain prices and the constant variables thrown at you that you need to work around, insects, disease, too much rain or lack of rain, too hot or cold at the wrong time, hail or wind damage, world issues changing supply and demand and prices,” Kunz said. “A lot of folks think their food comes from the store and farmers are a minor part in the process. When it rains for a month solid and homeowners can’t get their grass cut or garden out, farmers face the fact that a lot of fields that won’t get planted at all or be delayed. Every day the planting is delayed, yield takes a hit and so does profit potential.”
For Kunz, the most rewarding aspects of farming strike close to home.
“Working with the land, doing the best we can to raise a crop that’ll pay the bills, and if the good Lord allows, continue to farm and work the family into the process,” Kunz said in regards to the most rewarding parts about being a farmer.
Farming has also made a positive impact on Kunz’s life. From being able to work with his family to making a living off his own land to meeting people who have had a lasting impact, he seems happy with where he’s been and where he’s at.
“It [farming] has allowed me to work with my grandpa, dad and mom, my wife and kids, being self-employed where every decision can determine whether you make anything from all your hard work,” Kunz said. “I have also met a lot of great people along the way that have helped me see that the world will go on somehow, someway and to look at the bright side instead of being negative.”
After 47 years of experience on the farm, Kunz isn’t finding it difficult to find motivation to keep going. He works within nature and understands the importance of his craft, and perhaps that’s just enough.
“I have time to enjoy nature in its purest form and learned to trust that God will always be there when we need him if we look in the right places to see his help,” Kunz said. “Seeing a newly planted crop emerge and grow from the hard work we put into getting things done right is a great feeling. Remembering that we are only the current caretakers of this ground is something I always try to not forget. I hope to not forget what others have taught me while they were with us.”
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
