RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions soccer team will be hosting its first Suicide Awareness and Prevention Benefit Game on Sept. 27.
The Lady Lions take on Wapahani at 5:30 p.m.
Fans who wear purple or suicide awareness and prevention T-shirts will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $50 gift card from Pizza King.
All proceeds raised at the game will be donated to SPARC (Suicide Prevention Across Rush County) and the Zora Allstatter Scholarship.
Zora Allstatter was a Union County High School junior that passed away in February of 2021. She was an honor student and athlete involved in many activities in and out of high school, including soccer at Union County. Several members of the Lady Lions soccer team played travel soccer against Allstatter since they were young.
"When we heard of Zora's tragic passing, we decided that we wanted to help be a part of the solution in raising awareness and sharing suicide prevention strategies to our community. For us, being able to promote a cause such as this is a way that we can help the Allstatter and Union County families keep Zora's memory alive and advocate that her life mattered and always will," RCHS coach Kallie Peterman said. "Our goal for our mission is that we can help at least one person believe that their life matters, that they are loved, and that they are needed here. For those who might not need our message in their personal lives, our hope is that they will be able to impact someone in the future who may. Maybe by doing this, a ripple effect will create a wave in our community in order to continue supporting those who struggle with their own mental health."
SPARC is a community task group dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness activities in Rush County.
The group's goals and activities include:
- Raising suicide awareness and reduce stigma through community events and education
- Transforming suicide care provided in the community with an emphasis on improving accessibility and effectiveness
- Coordinating community training on suicide and other mental health needs
- Supporing SPARC Youth Voice, a group of local youth that meets regularly to raise suicide awareness, learn about mental health, and connect to mental health resources in the community
Those in attendance at the benefit game on Monday can donate in person at four different locations: grand stand, bleachers, concessions, and at a table at the entrance of the stadium. Those not in attendance can contact Coach Peterman (petermank@rushville.k12.in.us) for more ways to donate, including cash or check made payable to RCHS Activities Fund.
