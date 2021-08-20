KNIGHTSTOWN — Planning for the first ever Knightstown Lady Panther Alumni/Coaches reunion is underway. The organizing committee is planning for the reunion to be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.
The event is for all Lady Panther athletes, up to and including 2021 graduates. This is for anyone that participated on a Lady Panther team (all sports), including managers, athletes, cheerleaders and coaches.
Organizers are looking forward to a great turnout, as this invitation goes out to athletes from more than 60 years and several hundred participants.
Registration can be found on the Lady Panther group Facebook page or pick up a mail-in form at all CAB school offices.
