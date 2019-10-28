GREENSBURG – An area that at one time drew visitors to Decatur County from all points of the compass is scheduled for a bit of sprucing up in the near future.
The Washington Township Trustee’s office, in partnership with Decatur County Solid Waste and the Lake McCoy Conservancy, is holding “Community Clean-Up Day” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Lake McCoy, which is located just off of Ind. 46 east of Greensburg.
Citizens, local service groups and those with an interest are invited to pick up trash, clean long-neglected properties and start reviving what was once a cherished resort area in Decatur County.
Natives to Decatur County remember Lake McCoy as a family beach and resort area.
Marketed as investment property and listed in real estate brochures and the Greensburg Daily News, Lake McCoy was advertised as “Southern Indiana’s Ideal Resort.”
Some early ads read, “This enterprise is entirely under new management, and it is our aim to give the public what they have long wanted, an ideal, first class up-to-date summer resort. The Lake is well stocked with small Black Bass, Rock Bass, Catfish and Blue Gills, there having been from 50 to 60 thousand bass placed in this lake each year for the past five years.”
Cottages were available for purchase. A new golf course near the lake was proposed, but never built. Marketing boasted the lake was an ideal spot for dancing, boating, swimming and bathing in the scenic hills of Southeastern Indiana.
Unfortunately, after a surge of popularity as a local retreat in the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s, Lake McCoy fell into disuse as residents there moved closer to the cities and Lake Santee became more popular.
Taxed as a conservancy organized in the late ‘70s, land owners in the area contributed to the covenant in an effort to maintain the 150 acre site and preserve its ecology.
“At a recent meeting of the Lake McCoy Conservancy Board, one of the board members who will be stepping down in January stood up and said, ‘I don’t like how this area has gone downhill in the recent years,’” said Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust. ... “And for a place that used to be quite a tourist draw, it doesn’t look very good.”
Current plans are for Lake McCoy to remain a conservancy. According to Washington Township Assistant Trustee Charity Wilder, “The 45 landowners and the families living out there just want to see it go back to the beautiful resort area it used to be.”
On Nov. 2, citizens are invited to bring boxes, rakes and whatever else they can contribute to the effort to clean up what was once a Decatur County icon.
“Community members who remember what Lake McCoy used to be are invited. Whether they want to help or donate a box of garbage bags or gloves, it’s all appreciated,” said Wilder.
