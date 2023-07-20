(Corrects address for Aug. 6 meeting.)
GREENSBURG – There’s finally some good news to report about Lake McCoy, which is located about five miles east of Greensburg and just north of Ind. 46.
Decatur County Commissioner Tony Blodgett reported on recent water quality tests performed at key locations in and around the lake during Monday morning’s meeting of the county leaders.
He said that Sean Durbin from the Decatur County Board of Health took two samples of water by the Lake McCoy dam, two in the cabin area, one in the middle of the lake and one on the side opposite of the cabin area.
Blodgett said the samples showed the lake’s water was safe to swim in, with e coli percentages “at 16.3, way below the unsafe level of 100.”
The plan is to repeat the tests every 90 days for one year in order to establish a good baseline. If the numbers remain good, they will reduce the frequency of the tests.
Blodgett also reported the Lake McCoy Committee was in the fact-finding phase, collecting information from old records and reading about disputes while investigating the history of the area.
The history of the lake goes back many years. At least as far back as the 1930s it was a popular spot for swimming, boating, fishing, camping and more.
After a surge in popularity as a local retreat in the ‘50s, ‘60s and early ‘70s, Lake McCoy fell into disuse as residents there moved away and Lake Santee became more popular.
Now, the 31.68 acre tract of land and lake is owned by members of a conservancy known as Creswood Resort. The site includes a deteriorating mobile home park with a non-working septic and water system, and existing residents at the lake must drive through it to reach Ind. 46.
There will be a public meeting regarding the lake and surrounding property at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the home of Scott Doles, 4355 E. Sunny Lane, Greensburg, to allow members of the public to learn about the committee and express opinions about its proceedings.
