RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Community Foundation has announced that Janice Lamping is the organization's new assistant program coordinator. She will focus on supporting and advancing the mission of the community foundation by assisting in the development and implementation of program content including grants and scholarships.
Lamping is the newest member of the Ripley County Community Foundation team. Her family established a scholarship in honor of her daughter, Corinne, in 2012 which increased her fondness for the foundation.
She is passionate about helping the community learn more about granting opportunities and inform area students which scholarships are available.
“The Ripley County Community Foundation is excited to have a new enthusiastic team member with a creative mindset join our team”, RCCF Executive Director Amy Streator said. “Janice brings with her a passion for philanthropy which will be critical in helping us to maintain our commitment to the betterment of Ripley County, Indiana.”
The Ripley County Community Foundation is committed to connecting people who care with causes that matter and is located at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
To learn how you can invest in the future of Ripley County, or to leave your legacy, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation at (812) 933-1098 or visit www.rccfonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.