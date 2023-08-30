STATEHOUSE — The Land Use Task Force will hold its first meeting at the Statehouse Friday, Sept. 8, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
Leising co-sponsored House Enrolled Act 1132 during the 2023 legislative session, which created the task force to study:
Growth trends in rural, suburban and urban communities across Indiana;
Economic and demographic factors that developers consider in siting projects;
How rural, suburban and urban communities can position themselves to attract economic development;
Barriers to community growth; and
Areas in Indiana in which food insecurity exists.
“It is important for good agricultural ground to be used toward Indiana’s $35 billion annual agricultural industry. However, many of our small towns and cities will benefit from efforts to enhance economic development and create new jobs,” said Leising. “I look forward to studying why our small communities are challenged and how we can better support their growth.”
The task force consists of 13 members including three members of the Indiana Senate, three members of the Indiana House of Representatives and seven governor-appointed Indiana residents who have experience in the residential construction, agriculture, business, food and beverage, local economic development, local planning and zoning, and land development or real estate industry.
Those who cannot attend can stream the meeting online at iga.in.gov.
Questions or concerns on these or other topics can be directed to Leising at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or 317-232-9493.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
