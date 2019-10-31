GREENSBURG – While it was reported last week that discussions pertaining to a proposed Decatur Hills Landfill expansion were expected to be on the upcoming Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting agenda, the Daily News learned Thursday the matter has been tabled.
The meeting, which is set to take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Decatur County Courthouse, was expected to feature Mark Fixmer to discuss the proposed landfill expansion.
Before it was tabled, the agenda specifically mentioned, “Mark Fixmer with BEX Farms is petitioning to re-zone approximately 150.074 acres from an A-1 zoning classification to an I-2 zoning classification for future operational needs.”
The Daily News will provide more information as to why discussions were tabled as it becomes available.
Background
The owners of the landfill located at S. U.S. Hwy. 421 at CR 280 E. are seeking to expand their operating land by 150 acres. They are currently at 138 acres.
Decatur County APC Director Krista Duvall said the matter began approximately 10 years ago, and the request for the expansion was essentially pulled at that time.
The local landfill is currently asking for 150 acres to be rezoned to industrial for landfill expansion. Per the landfill’s specialist and their information, they have said they need the land for the next 40 to 50 years if things stay on track or stay where they are.
Duvall said the landfill’s presentation pertaining to the expansion indicated they will only expand the landfill in small sections, three to five acres at a time, and only as needed.
“So, the land would stay in farmland production as long as possible and then as needed they would pull small sections out,” Duvall said previously. “That is what their presentation said. In order to get even through that point, they would have to come before the APC, they’d have to be approved by the APC, they would have to go to the [County] Commissioners and be approved by the Commissioners, and then they’ll have to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals.”
The APC director also mentioned the public will be able to offer their thoughts and concerns at future public meetings. There could be at least one or two special public meetings to address the landfill expansion proposition itself.
She said the APC is currently in the information gathering stage.
On behalf of Decatur County Hills, Best Way Disposal Manager Mark Fixmer said while they are looking to expand by 150 acres to as much as 288 acres; the entirety of the expansion will not consist of merely the landfill itself, but will include additional operating land such as parking lots.
