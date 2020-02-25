GREENSBURG – Proposed landfill expansion discussions are back on the Decatur County Area Plan Commission agenda.
Set for 7 p.m. March 4 at the Decatur County Courthouse, Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms will be petitioning to re-zone approximately 150.074 acres from an A-1 zoning classification to an I-2 zoning classification for future operational needs.
According to Decatur County APC Director Krista Duvall, last month’s discussion was tabled after two board members said they would not be at the meeting. Duvall said they want a full board when the topic is discussed.
Duvall has previously said there’s no current timetable when it comes to the commission making a final decision on the landfill expansion.
Duvall has also said members from the public will be able to speak. While there might be a time limit of some sort, they will try to let everyone let their voice be heard, she said.
History
The idea of an expansion was first discussed a decade ago, and the request was pulled at that time.
According to Duvall, there were just too many questions about the need, the aquifer underneath that land, and there were a lot of concerns about safety, the overall look of the property, trash on the roads, etc.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the owners of the landfill located at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 280 E. are seeking to expand their operating land by 150 acres. They are currently at 138 acres.
Decatur Hills landfill is currently asking for 150 acres to be rezoned to industrial for landfill expansion. Per the landfill’s specialist and their information, they need the land for the next 40 to 50 years if things stay on track or stay where they are.
According to an earlier presentation from the landfill pertaining to the proposed expansion, they will expand the landfill in small sections, three to five acres at a time, and only as needed. The presentation also said the land would stay in farmland production as long as possible.
Duvall said in order to get to that point, the landfill owners would have to come before the APC, be approved by the APC, go to the Decatur County Commissioners and be approved, and then they’d have to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals and be approved.
On behalf of Decatur Hills, Best Way Disposal Manager Mark Fixmer said while they are looking to expand by 150 acres to as much as 288 acres, the entirety of the expansion will not consist of merely the landfill itself, but will include additional operating land such as parking lots.
