GREENSBURG – Another guest speaker will be focusing on the proposed landfill expansion in Decatur County.
While this will be a closed meeting and is by invitation only, Lee Florea, Assistant Director for Research for the Indiana Geological and Water Survey of Indiana University, Bloomington, will be visiting for a “round table” style meeting with a small group.
The meeting will be held Thursday.
“I want everybody to have the opportunity to have their questions answered, or to know where to go to get the right information,” Decatur County Area Plan Commission Director Krista Duvall said.
History
As previously reported by the Daily News, the owners of the landfill located at S. U.S. Hwy. 421 at CR 280 E. are seeking to expand their operating land by 150 acres. They are currently at 138 acres.
Decatur Hills landfill is currently asking for 150 acres to be rezoned to industrial for landfill expansion. Per the landfill’s specialist and their information, they need the land for the next 40-50 years if things stay on track or stay where they are.
According to an earlier presentation from the landfill pertaining to the proposed expansion, they will expand the landfill in small sections, three to five acres at a time, and only as needed. The presentation also said the land would stay in farmland production as long as possible.
According to Duvall, in order to get to that point, the landfill owners would have to come before the APC, be approved by the APC, go to the Decatur County Commissioners and be approved, and then they’d have to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals and be approved.
On behalf of Decatur Hills, Best Way Disposal Manager Mark Fixmer said while they are looking to expand by 150 acres to as much as 288 acres, the entirety of the expansion will not consist of merely the landfill itself, but will include additional operating land such as parking lots.
It is expected the public will be able to offer their thoughts and concerns at future APC public meetings on this matter.
The last special meeting focusing on the landfill expansion was held in November. That presentation was led by speakers from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Dr. Terry West from Purdue University.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will be attending the upcoming meeting and will provide more information as it becomes available.
